Getting used to the tricky course but still a lot to learn, says SSP Chawrasia

There were mixed feelings as I walked off the course on Friday afternoon. I was disappointed at missing the two-foot birdie putt that would have given me a 66, but was happy that I was off the course before the weather stoppage. Actually, I did not notice the weather or the darkening clouds till I finished. Then I realised that the stoppage could come any time. As I was walking towards the recording tent, my wife said she was also tense about the weather. Thankfully, my round ended just in time.

That means with a lot of groups yet to complete their second round, I will get a long rest tomorrow. After a 4am wake-up on Friday, I need a good night’s rest and this is welcome. As for my game on Friday, it was disappointing to end the first round with a bogey on 18th. It would have been great to finish under par, but 72 was not bad considering the conditions. I decided to forget that and focus on the second round.

I realised I was getting a little used to the course now but I am still learning along the way and trying to understand the course. Actually, when I played the Pro-Am, I tried a lot of different shots on different holes and some of that has helped. I am not going to change anything over the next two rounds. I will play the same way on the last two days. My strategy is to hit straight and putt well. Just keep it simple.

The course is tricky and the greens are tough. The pin positions were challenging and we need perfect placement with approach shots. I got that and when I was far from the pin, I succeeded in holing some long putts – including one from 40-50 feet. Two others were from 25 and 20 feet. That was satisfying and made up for the small misses, including the last two-footer miss.

It was not any easier today but yes, it was less windy compared to yesterday. It is very important to mix caution with aggression on this course. The big difference was that my putter was hot today. I converted from long distance on the fifth (28 feet) and eighth (20 feet) respectively. I also had a 50-foot conversion on the 14th. The results came because the putts rolled unlike yesterday. On the ninth (my last), it was a good putt but just lipped out. These things happen in golf. I’m happy to be bogey-free today. It’s quite an achievement to play bogey-free here.

Someone asked me if I was looking at other scores. Yes, I was but we don’t let that affect us and we don’t think too much. Because any of us can have a bad day and score high. Golfers always wish the best for all colleagues and you feel charged up when someone plays well.

I’m now looking forward to some much-needed rest as I know I’ll be starting late on Saturday. It is nice to be in this position, but there is still a lot of golf to come and a lot of work to do.