France’s Alexander Levy wins China Open

Alexander Levy overturned a seven- stroke deficit in the final round to win the Volvo China Open in a playoff. The 26-year-old Frenchman captured his second China Open, after winning the European Tour event in 2014, when he beat South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli on the first playoff hole.

The pair finished tied for the lead at 17-under par 271 after Levy closed with a five-under 67 and Frittelli — who was seven in front of the Frenchman at the start of the day and four clear of his nearest rival with nine holes to play — shot a final-round 74.

Replaying the par-5 18th, Levy sealed victory when he drained a long putt for birdie after Frittelli missed his birdie attempt and took par at the Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal, who led at the halfway stage, finished third, one shot behind at 16-under, after closing with a 72. Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger (67) and England’s Chris Wood (68) tied for fourth at 15-under.

