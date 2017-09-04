Fine finish helps Aditi Ashok finish tied-15 in Portland

Aditi Ashok was in great form especially with her approach shots. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok was in great form especially with her approach shots. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok rounded off the week with a superb five-under 67, which lifted her to tied 15th at the end of the Cambia Portland Classic here.

Aditi, whose earlier rounds were 68, 70 and 73 totalled 10-under 278.

It was a fine finish for Aditi, who took three weeks off before returning to the competition. On Sunday, she devoured all three par-5s, just as she had done a day earlier.

In the final round, she had six birdies — first, second, fifth, seventh, 10th and 11th — and dropped her only shot on 14th for a 67, which also fetched her USD 16,830.

Meanwhile, Stacy Lewis won her first tournament since 2014 on the LPGA but faced much stiffer competition than expected as Korea’s In Gee Chun carded 66 as against Lewis’ 69.

Lewis fired a 3-under-par 69 on Sunday to get to 20-under and as announced she will donate the whole of her winner’s check of USD 195,000 to the relief efforts in her adopted hometown of Houston, Texas.

In Gee Chun (66) finished at 19-under, while Brittany Altomare (69) and Thai Moriya Jutanugarn (72) were 14-under and tied for third.

It was In Gee Chun’s fifth runner-up finish of 2017.

Mirim Lee, Gerina Piller, Chella Choi, and Ai Miyazato finished a shot further back at 13-under par, and tied for fifth. It was Miyazato’s final round on US soil prior to her retirement from the LPGA Tour.

Lexi Thompson bounced back from a 75 on Friday to shoot 8-under par on the weekend and finish tied-21 and is expected to move to No. 1 on the Race to the CME Globe.

The LPGA Tour heads to Indiana next week for the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship prior to The Evian Championship, the final major of the LPGA Tour season.

Lewis has a strong connection with Houston, where her husband is the head women’s golf coach at the University of Houston, and Lewis herself moved to the town when she was 11. The town was recently devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

One of Lewis’ sponsors, financial giant KPMG, said they would match Lewis’ donation total from Sunday

