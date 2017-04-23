Disappointing third round for Anirban Lahiri in Valero Texas Open

Anirban Lahiri, who had a great start in the first round with a 68, is now six-over for three rounds. (Source: File) Anirban Lahiri, who had a great start in the first round with a 68, is now six-over for three rounds. (Source: File)

Ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri encountered an extremely disappointing day as he ballooned to six-over 78 on very windy and cold conditions to lie way behind in tied 72nd spot after third round of the Valero Texas Open, here.

Lahiri, who had a great start in the first round with a 68, is now six-over for three rounds. He had just one birdie in the entire round, on par-3 16th.

Lahiri had three other bogeys and then had two doubles on his own back nine, at the fifth and ninth holes, after starting from the 10th.

Meanwhile, Kevin Chappell survived a roller-coaster front nine with three birdies, one double bogey and three bogeys. He also had two provisional shots, neither of which he needed to use.

On the back nine, Chappell fought the windy conditions and birdied three of the last five holes, to card 71 and take the sole lead at eight-under.

Chappell is ahead of first-round leader Branden Grace, who rallied with two-under 70, and John Huh, who after an eagle-birdie finish, shot 71.

Ryan Palmer, a West Texas native also handled the winds as strong as 25 mph well to shoot four-under 68. He is joined at six-under by second round co-leaders Bud Cauley (74) and Tony Finau (74), Sweden’s Carl Pettersson (71), 2013 Texas Open champion Martin Laird (71), Kevin Tway (72) and Australian Cameron Smith (73).

Gusts that blew past 20 mph kept scores high and there were only 14 scores below par yesterday.

On Friday 49 rounds were under par, and 69 sub-par scores were recorded Thursday.

