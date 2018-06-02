Disappointing for India as Vani Kapoor, Sharmila Nicollet miss cut in Evian

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 02, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Vani Kapoor (74-75) finished tied at 67th position while Sharmila Nicollet (75-76) was tied at 86th position on Saturday.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2018 2:34:22 pm
Vani Kapoor failed to make the cut.
Top News

It was a disappointing day for Indians at the Jabra Ladies Open as both Vani Kapoor and Sharmila Nicollet missed the cut at the Evian Golf Resort in Evian France. Vani (74-75) finished tied at 67th position while Sharmila (75-76) was tied at 86th position on Saturday. The leader is Finland’s Ursula WIkstrom at six-under with 69-67, while Felicity Johnson (72-66) is second at six-under.

Elsewhere at the Italian Open, India’s SSP Chawrasia missed the cut with rounds 73-71, while Martin Kaymer (68-63) is the leader at 11-under. Rafa Cabrera-Bello (65-67) and Graeme Mcdowell are among five players in tied second place at 10-under.

Robert Rock (63-70) and Li Haotong (68-65) are tied 7th at nine-under. At JGT Championships in Japan, Rahil Gangjee missed the cut at JGT Championships at Shishido Hills with rounds of 78-74. The leader is Ryuko Tokimatsu (67-67).

