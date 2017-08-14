Disappointing finish to PGA Championships for Anirban Lahiri

Trying to look at positives Lahiri said, “Well my driving this week was great and I found a lot of fairways except on last day, when nothing worked and it kept slipping away. But putting and chipping were a major let down.” (Source: Express Archive) Trying to look at positives Lahiri said, “Well my driving this week was great and I found a lot of fairways except on last day, when nothing worked and it kept slipping away. But putting and chipping were a major let down.” (Source: Express Archive)

India’s Anirban Lahiri finished the week in the 99th PGA Championships on a rather disappointing note with a round of 78. Put alongside his earlier rounds of 72-73 and 76, he finished at 15-over 299 and in dead last position 75th.

The leaders Kevin Kisner (-7) and Chris Stroud (-6), as also Hideki Matsuyama (-6) and Justin Thomas (-5), were yet to start their final round. All four are looking for their maiden Major.

Only one player, Louis Oostuhuizen (-5), has won a Major from the Top-15 at the end of 54 holes.

Dripping with sweat under sweltering weather, Lahiri tried to remember when he last had nine bogeys in a single round.

“I can’t remember at least in my professional career,” he said with a wry smile.

Once again Lahiri had a bad start with a double bogey and then came another bogey. A birdie on fourth was followed by another bogey on ninth and then the back nine looked like a train wreck with six bogeys and one birdie. At one stage he had four bogeys in a row from ninth to 12th.

Lahiri will move to Wyndham Championships next week and then the first two legs of the FedExCup finals.

Earlier on the third day, Lahiri had three birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys but more than that what hurt was the small tap-ins that did not fall and the chips that were untidy.

The only other Asian Tour player to make the cut K T Kim (75) had a strange final round with two eagles on the seventh and 15th. But he also had six bogeys and a double bogey for a four-over 75 and a total of 11-over 295 in T-67th place.

Lahiri said, “This entire week my putting let me down and I also problems with my club.”

