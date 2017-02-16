Disappointing finish in first round by Aditi Ashok in Australia

Aditi Ashok began with a series of four pars but then dropped a shot on fifth. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok began with a series of four pars but then dropped a shot on fifth. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok had a disappointing finish, dropping three bogeys in row in last four holes when strong winds started picking up, to finish at one-over 74 in the first round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

She was languishing way back in 81st place and would need a solid second round to make the weekend at the event, which is jointly-sanctioned by the LPGA, where the Indian has a limited status.

Starting from 10th, Aditi began with a series of four pars but then dropped a shot on fifth. Back to back birdies on 16th and 17th and yet another one on second saw her move to two-under. But then came the stretch of three bogeys from sixth to eighth and that derailed her.

Meanwhile, Katherine Kirk posted an early-morning 65 and watched many of the other players, especially afternoon players struggle in higher winds today.

An eight-under score with eight birdies and not a single bogey put the 34-year-old two shots ahead of the field which has some very big names including World No. 1 Lydia Ko (71 in T-25) and World No. 2 Ariya Jutanugam (72 at T-41st).

Kirk leads by two shots from Americans Jane Park and Marissa Steen and Taiwan’s Min Lee and South Korea’s Chella Choi at six-under. Scotland’s Michele Thomson (67) is a further shot back.