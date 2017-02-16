Menu
Disappointing finish in first round by Aditi Ashok in Australia

Aditi Ashok was languishing way back in 81st place and would need a solid second round to make the weekend at the event.

By: PTI | Adelaide | Published:February 16, 2017 8:35 pm
Aditi Ashok, Aditi Ashok golf, Aditi Ashok abu dhabi, Aditi Ashok Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, abu dhabi, golf, golf news, sports, sports news Aditi Ashok began with a series of four pars but then dropped a shot on fifth. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok had a disappointing finish, dropping three bogeys in row in last four holes when strong winds started picking up, to finish at one-over 74 in the first round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

She was languishing way back in 81st place and would need a solid second round to make the weekend at the event, which is jointly-sanctioned by the LPGA, where the Indian has a limited status.

Starting from 10th, Aditi began with a series of four pars but then dropped a shot on fifth. Back to back birdies on 16th and 17th and yet another one on second saw her move to two-under. But then came the stretch of three bogeys from sixth to eighth and that derailed her.

Meanwhile, Katherine Kirk posted an early-morning 65 and watched many of the other players, especially afternoon players struggle in higher winds today.

An eight-under score with eight birdies and not a single bogey put the 34-year-old two shots ahead of the field which has some very big names including World No. 1 Lydia Ko (71 in T-25) and World No. 2 Ariya Jutanugam (72 at T-41st).

Kirk leads by two shots from Americans Jane Park and Marissa Steen and Taiwan’s Min Lee and South Korea’s Chella Choi at six-under. Scotland’s Michele Thomson (67) is a further shot back.

