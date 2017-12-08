Counting on my experience to do well in EurAsia Cup, says SSP Chawrasia

SSP Chawrasia has also placed his trust in compatriot Arjun Atwal, who will captain Team Asia. (Source: File) SSP Chawrasia has also placed his trust in compatriot Arjun Atwal, who will captain Team Asia. (Source: File)

Set for his second appearance at the EurAsia Cup, seasoned Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia says he is counting on his extensive experience to guide Team Asia when it faces Team Europe when the event takes place between January 12 and 14.

Chawrasia counts himself a veteran, who is ready to step up and guide his younger teammates as they go up against some of the best players from Europe at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club.

“I believe it is a good thing that we have a young team. The team this year is stronger than last year because players like Anirban (Lahiri) are playing well and I’m also playing okay!” Chawrasia said.

“Anirban and I have played many years on the Asian Tour so we have the experience as compared to the younger players. I think we will sit down together with the Captain and the new guys and keep the mood very positive among the team. It is very important to be positive in a team event. You have to keep motivating each other,” said the 39-year-old.

Chawrasia, a six-time Asian Tour winner, has also placed his trust in compatriot Arjun Atwal, who will captain Team Asia for the first time at the EurAsia Cup.

“Arjun is a great captain and we come from the same golf course. We know each other very well. I think he will be a great captain for us. We were chatting in Mauritius and everything is very positive. He told me that we can choose a few players who we feel comfortable to play with and he will decide how to do the pairings.

“I like his style and he is respected by the players because he came from the Asian Tour and played on the European Tour and PGA Tour. I’m sure his experience will be very useful to the team,” said Chawrasia.

The Indian also believes he has matured and developed significantly as a player since his EurAsia Cup debut and is confident of a better showing this time around.

“2016 was my first year and I was a little bit nervous because I haven’t played in a team event before. It was a bit confusing but I learnt many things. I’m more confident this year. Hopefully we can play better. It is very exciting because all the players are playing for Asia. It is great fun,” said Chawrasia.

China’s Zhang Lianwei has been picked as Vice-Captain by Atwal to help him lead Team Asia against Thomas Bjorn’s Team Europe.

Team Europe will feature Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Paul Casey, Paul Dunne, Ross Fisher, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Levy, Alex Noren, Thomas Pieters, Henrik Stenson and Bernd Wiesberger.

The EurAsia Cup will feature 24 matches, with day one showcasing six Fourball matches, followed by six Foursomes matches and 12 Singles matches on the third day.

