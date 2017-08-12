Chia Yen Wu wins longest match in USGA history at 12th extra hole

Latest News
Chia Yen Wu of Taiwan, the 63rd seed, sank a 20-foot putt to finally end her match against American Lauren Stephenson as the sun was slipping below the horizon at San Diego Country Club.

By: Reuters | Published:August 12, 2017 10:54 pm
Chia Yen Wu, Taiwan, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, U.S. Golf Association championship At 13, Chia Yen Wu became the youngest semifinalist, while her quarter-final match on Friday stretched for 12 extra holes. (Source: Twitter)
Chia Yen Wu of Taiwan set two records on her way to the semi-finals at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in southern California.

At 13, Wu became the youngest semifinalist, while her quarter-final match on Friday stretched for 12 extra holes, the longest in U.S. Golf Association championship history.

Wu, the 63rd seed, sank a 20-foot putt to finally end her match against American Lauren Stephenson as the sun was slipping below the horizon at San Diego Country Club.

Earlier, at the eighth extra hole, Wu drained a 75-foot birdie putt to match Stephenson’s birdie and extend the marathon match. “My caddie just told me, ‘I want to go eat dinner,’” said a smiling Wu, referring to club champion Scotty Patel, who put his local knowledge to good use.

“He reads the lines pretty well, and he tells me, ‘You can make it,’ and gives me confidence,” Wu said. Patel said he tried to keep Wu loose throughout the playoff.

“She says she has 14 boyfriends in her bag. Every single club in her bag is her boyfriend,” he joked. Wu also dodged a bullet in qualifying, emerging from an 11-woman playoff for eight spots in the championship proper.

