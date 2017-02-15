Chandigarh to host qualifiers for Mercedes Trophy

Kolkata leg was played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club course and saw four golfers qualify for the National Finals. Kolkata leg was played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club course and saw four golfers qualify for the National Finals.

Top four golfers out of more than 210 participants will qualify from the ninth leg of the Mercedes Trophy qualifiers which will be held at the Chandigarh Golf Course on Thursday.

The two-day event is coming after the Kolkata leg, which was played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club course and saw four golfers qualify for the National Finals.

The tournament so far has seen qualification of 23 golfers from the eight legs held in Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore Chennai and Kolkata respectively.

The 41 winners from the qualifying rounds being held in 12 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Gurgaon & New Delhi, will then compete at the National Finals at the Oxford Golf Resort at Pune from March 15-17.

Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the Mercedes Trophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017, to compete against country specific edition winners from all over the world.

The format of play will be Double Peoria with the Chennai amateurs vying for one coveted spot at the National Final. The unique format of adjusting handicaps of the players each day enables more golfers to have a chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

One winner will travel to the British Open Championship and will get a chance to play the Royal Birkdale Championship course the day following the tournament.

The ‘Best Maintained Car’ winners will compete for a wild card entry to the India National Final.

The Mercedes Trophy tournament is in its 17th edition in India and will feature 25 days of qualifiers in all engaging about 2500 golfers, making it the largest participative golf tournament in the country.

Globally, Mercedes Trophy 2017 bears witness to participation of approximately 60,000 golfers from across 50 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world’s largest sporting events.