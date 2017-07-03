Bernhard Langer falls short in attempt for third straight senior major

Latest News
Bernhard Langer said questions about his putting stroke weren't what kept him from winning a third straight senior major. Langer shot a 4-over 74 in the final round at the Salem Country Club on Sunday, including a double bogey on No. 18, to tie for 18th at 2 under.

Bernhard Langer said questions about his putting stroke weren’t what kept him from winning a third straight senior major.

Langer shot a 4-over 74 in the final round at the Salem Country Club on Sunday, including a double bogey on No. 18, to tie for 18th at 2 under. He opened the day nine strokes behind leader Kirk Triplett.

The 59-year-old German met with USGA officials over the weekend to respond to complaints that he was anchoring his long putter against his body, a technique that became illegal at the start of 2016. Langer said he was told he wasn’t doing anything illegal.

Asked about the difficulty of winning three majors in a row, Langer said, “It’s hard to win one in a row.”

