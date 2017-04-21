Bernd Wiesberger storms to China lead after bogey-free round

Bernd Wiesberger fired a spotless seven-under-par 65 to grab a four-shot clubhouse lead. (Source: AP) Bernd Wiesberger fired a spotless seven-under-par 65 to grab a four-shot clubhouse lead. (Source: AP)

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger fired a spotless seven-under-par 65 to grab a four-shot clubhouse lead before the second round of the Shenzhen International was abandoned due to heavy rain and lightning on Friday.

Wiesberger headed to the Genzon Golf Club early to complete his first round after the opening day’s play on Thursday was hit due to threat of lightning in the afternoon.

He got to one shot of the lead with a 67 and then scorched the course with a bogey-free second round to surge ahead to 12-under at the halfway mark.

Dylan Frittelli and Thorbjorn Olesen carded rounds of 68 to be at four-under while Richie Ramsay was a stroke further back alongside Gregory Bourdy and Bubba Watson, who were early in their second round when play was suspended.

“I can’t complain about the score today,” said Wiesberger, who is chasing his fourth European Tour title. “It was a long day, I got up at 0430 to finish a couple of holes.

“I started well and picked up from the day before. I hit a drive down 17 early in the morning and got my round in of 67 so I was pleased with that and I kept going that way, driving the ball nicely and putting really well,” said the 31-year-old, who has not missed a cut and claimed seven top-five finishes in the last eight months.

“I played a few holes on Tuesday and I said to my caddie it feels like a course that suits me and suits my game. I knew I was playing decent coming into this week.”

The second round will resume at 0630 local time on Saturday, with round three set to go off two tees in three-balls not earlier than 1130.

