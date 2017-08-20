Australia’s Jason Norris wins Fiji International

Only in Express

Australian Jason Norris claimed his biggest career victory Sunday when he shot a 5-under 67 to win the Fiji International by four shots.

The 44-year-old from South Australia began the final round a shot behind countryman Wade Ormsby and carded eight birdies and three bogeys to finish out in front with a four round total of 274, 14-under par.

“I think it was just our week,” said Norris. “Everything aligned and putts dropped and some good shots came, it was amazing.”

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattanond drained a 66-foot eagle putt to set a course-record of 8-under 64 and finish in a three-way tie for second at 10-under with Australians David McKenzie and James Marchesani.

The overnight leader Wade Ormsby closed with a 73 to tie for fifth with Adam Bland (65), New Zealand’s Daniel Pearce (69), and Peter Wilson (70), five shots behind Norris.

The tournament, which is co-sanctioned by the Australasian PGA and the European and Asian Tours, featured three Masters champions.

Canada’s Mike Weir finished with a 74, in a tie for 35th at 2-under, while hometown favorite Vijay Singh (71) and Argentina’s Angel Cabrera (74) were tied for 41st at 1-under.

Norris won three smaller events on the Australasian Tour between 2007 and 2010 but almost gave up the sport when he contracted meningitis in 2013.

“I said a couple of years ago when I was about to quit that I didn’t want to give it away until I had won a big tournament because I know I can,” Norris said.

“I just tried to stay switched on and not think about the future, things come into your head, you try to block them out. I was really happy with our process today.”

