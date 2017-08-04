Arjun Atwal slips after good start, lies 48th in United States

Arjun Atwal’s two double bogeys on the back nine meant he fell sharply to be placed Tied 48th. (Source: AP) Arjun Atwal’s two double bogeys on the back nine meant he fell sharply to be placed Tied 48th. (Source: AP)

Arjun Atwal shot no less than six birdies but his two double bogeys on the back nine meant he fell sharply to be placed Tied 48th after the first round of the Barracuda Championships, which is played in the same week as WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Starting from the 10th tee, Atwal was cruising well with four birdies in his first nine and for a brief period was even in lead. Then he dropped a double on third before getting a birdie on fourth and again dropping a second double on sixth. He ended the day with a birdie on ninth for a total of six points.

John Huh needed just 24 putts at Montreux Golf and Country Club, the last from six feet for his eighth birdie to close with 15 points and a held one-point lead over Stuart Appleby and Miguel Angel Carballo.

Appleby also had eight birdies against two bogeys, while Carballo made up ground with a pair of eagles, one in which he holed out from 160 yards on No. 17. This is the only PGA TOUR event that uses the modified Stableford format that awards five points for an eagle and

three points for a birdie, while deducting one point for a bogey and three points for a double bogey or worse.

Huh is not in the PGA Championship next week, meaning he has only the Barracuda Championship and the Wyndham Championship in two weeks to finish inside the top 125 in the FedExCup and keep his TOUR card for next season. Huh currently is at No. 112.

Six players were at 13 points, a group that included Ryan Palmer. He needs to win to get into the PGA Championship next week at Quail Hollow. The PGA is holding a spot for a player who wins at Montreux that is not already eligible.

