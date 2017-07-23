Arjun Atwal moves up top 20 with a round of 64

Arjun Atwal had shot 69 and 70 in the first two rounds. (Source: File) Arjun Atwal had shot 69 and 70 in the first two rounds. (Source: File)

Arjun Atwal made a sharp upward move in the third round with a fine seven-under 64 that saw him climb to tied-20th at the end of the third round at the Barbasal Championships.

Atwal had shot 69 and 70 in the first two rounds.

Atwal’s third round was error-free as he had five birdies on the front nine, including three in a row from seventh to ninth. He added two more on 16th and 18th for a glorious day.

Meanwhile, a day after Chad Collins shot a course-record 60 at the Barbasol Championship, Scott Stallings did the same to take the lead heading into the final round.

Stallings’ 19-under 194 is a new 54-hole tournament record.

Stallings, who has won three tournaments on the PGA TOUR, is in search of his first win since the 2014 Farmers Insurance Open.

Grayson Murray (64) was second at 18-under, while Tag Ridings (63) and Chad Collins (69) were tied third at 17- under.

