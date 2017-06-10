Arjun Atwal misses cut on PGA Tour

Arjun Atwal, India’s first and only winner on PGA Tour, came through the Monday qualification to make the tournament. (Source: File) Arjun Atwal, India’s first and only winner on PGA Tour, came through the Monday qualification to make the tournament. (Source: File)

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal, who came through the qualifiers, missed the halfway cut with rounds of 75 and 76 to crash out early from the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis.

Atwal, India’s first and only winner on PGA Tour, came through the Monday qualification to make the tournament, but could not progress to the weekend rounds.

It was only his second appearance on the PGA Tour this season. He missed the cut in first event also. Chez Reavie shot a five-under 65 to move to nine-under 131 and share the lead with Charl Schwartzel and Sebastian Munoz after two rounds.

Schwartzel had a 66 while Munoz finished the round with a 67. Stewart Cink — who shared the first-round lead along with Matt Every, Scott Brown and Munoz — was one stroke back after his 68 at the PGA Tour’s final event before the US Open.

Ben Crane, who won this tournament in 2014, was two strokes off the lead after shooting a 65 at the par-70 TPC Southwind course.

