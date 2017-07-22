Arjun Atwal makes cut in Barbasol Championships

Arjun Atwal scored one-under second round to make the cut. (Source: File) Arjun Atwal scored one-under second round to make the cut. (Source: File)

Arjun Atwal grabbed two crucial birdies on the back nine in a one-under second round to make the cut at the Barbasol Championship. Atwal, who shot two-under on first day despite a lot of missed putts, opened with a birdie but then bogeyed three times between third and seventh. The birdies on 12th and 15th salvaged his round and he ended with one-under 70 to get to three-under 139 and Tied-57th place.

Meanwhile Chad Collins missed a chance for the 10th sub- 60 round in PGA TOUR history and third of the season, parring the final two holes for an 11-under 60 on Friday in the second round.

After six straight birdies on Grand National’s rain- softened Lake Course, the 38-year-old player from Indiana missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th. Collins at 15 -under 127 is four shots ahead of the field. Collins hit his approach to the back fringe on the par-4 18th, leaving a 70-foot downhill birdie try that he hit 5 feet past.

Grayson Murray (64) and Cameron Tringale (66) were tied second at 11-under 131 and four shots behind leader Collins. Jim Furyk shot a record 58 last year in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and is one of eight players to shoot 59. Justin Thomas and Adam Hadwin shot 59s in January.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App