Arjun Atwal makes cut at Nevada

Arjun Atwal overcame a poor start and some late hiccups before a birdie on the final saved him from an early exit. (Source: File) Arjun Atwal overcame a poor start and some late hiccups before a birdie on the final saved him from an early exit. (Source: File)

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal overcame a poor start and some late hiccups before a birdie on the final saved him from an early exit at the Barracuda

Championship.

Atwal, who had six points in the first round and four more in second, made it on the cut line. Meanwhile, Richy Werenski birdied six holes and eagled No. 18 to take a two-point lead.

The 25-year-old American had a 15-point round to reach 26 points for two trips around the high-altitude course at Montreux Golf and Country Club.

The scoring system awards eight points for double eagle, five points for an eagle, two points for a birdie and deducts a point for a bogey and three points for a double bogey or worse.

Stuart Appleby sits alone in second after a six-birdie, two-bogey round. Greg Owen, Luke List, Ben Marti and Dicky Pride are all tied for third at 23 points. First-round leader John Huh dropped into a tie for 19th with 16 points.

Play was delayed for more than an hour due to rain and lightning in the area.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App