Arjun Atwal loses play-off in Mauritius Open

Arjun Atwal had a chance to come from one shot behind Fritelli to win win regulation but his eagle putt lipped and the birdie put him in a play-off. (Source: File) Arjun Atwal had a chance to come from one shot behind Fritelli to win win regulation but his eagle putt lipped and the birdie put him in a play-off. (Source: File)

Arjun Atwal, who had at least a share of the lead for first three days, was felled in the first play-off hole by Dylan Frittelli of South Africa in a thrilling final day at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Atwal had a chance to come from one shot behind Fritelli to win win regulation but his eagle putt lipped and the birdie put him in a play-off.

Then in the play-off he reached the edge in two, but left his chip shot to about 10 feet and the putt stopped at the lip and Fritteli, also two on, two-putted for birdie at the Euro

1million (approximately USD 1.07 million) event sanctioned by the Asian Tour, Sunshine Tour and European Tour. This was his second win of the season.

The 27-year-old Frittelli closed with a four-under-par 67 to finish on 16-under-par 268, which was matched by a battling Atwal, whose 25-foot eagle putt on the last hole hit the side

of the cup before spinning past the hole.

As for the other two Indians, Shiv Kapur (70) was T-16th and SSP Chawrasia (70) was T-27th.

Atwal got his best finish in three years since the 2014 win in Dubai Open on Asian Tour. His best since and only top-10 since then has been T-7 in Taiwan this year.

Atwal said, “I didn’t read the line in my second shot (play-off), didn’t hit a good shot and didn’t hit a great putt. Dylan obviously did the right thing and deserves to win.

I’m happy with the way I played this week but right now I’m just disappointed to lose the tournament.”

“You don’t get many chances especially at my age. I’ll take a lot of positives out of this week but right now I’m really mad. To be honest, I haven’t been in that situation in

a while.”

Frenchman Romain Langasque posted a 67 to finish in third place on 270 while co-overnight leader Louis De Jager of South Africa ended his campaign in fourth place following a 71.

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines, a winner on the Asian Tour, posted a 71 to claim a share of fifth place after playing through a wrist injury at the Heritage Golf Club.

The 44-year-old Atwal, who will captain Team Asia in the EurAsia Cup presented by DRB-HICOM next year, was disappointed to lose in the play-off after holding at least a share of the lead since the opening day when he set a course record 62.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App