Anna Nordqvist wins Evian Championship after playoff

By: Reuters | Published:September 18, 2017 1:02 am
Anna Nordqvist, Brittany Altomare, Moriya Jutanugarn, U.S. Women's Open, golf, sports news, indian express Anna Nordqvist of Sweden celebrates with her trophy after winning the Evian Championship women’s golf tournament. (Source: AP)
Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist won the Evian Championship after beating American Brittany Altomare in a playoff on Sunday.

It was the 30-year-old Nordqvist’s second major title after she claimed the LPGA Women’s Championship in 2009. Last year, the Swede lost out on the U.S. Women’s Open title after being given a controversial penalty in a playoff.

Nordqvist was five shots behind on Saturday but she carded two eagles for a six-under-par 66, ending Sunday nine under with Altomare.

Overnight leader Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand had a difficult day and missed her spot in the final playoff when she bogeyed on the last hole to end up tied for third with past champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Australian Katherine Kirk.

In driving rain, Nordqvist and Altomare returned to a soaked hole 18 for the playoff, which the Swede closed out with a bogey.

Nordqvist lost a playoff for the 2016 U.S. Open title to American Brittany Lang after being penalised two strokes for grounding a club in a bunker.

The Evian Championship was reduced to 54 holes after wind and rain washed out play on the first day on Thursday.

