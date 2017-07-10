Anirban Lahiri to return to European Tour with Scottish Open

Anirban Lahiri will tee up at the Scottish Open on Thursday in his first appearance on the European Tour since his home event. (Source: File) Anirban Lahiri will tee up at the Scottish Open on Thursday in his first appearance on the European Tour since his home event. (Source: File)

Anirban Lahiri, who celebrated his 30th birthday barely a fortnight ago, is excited about returning to the European Tour after a fairly extended stretch away from it.

Lahiri will tee up at the Scottish Open on Thursday in his first appearance on the European Tour since his home event at the Hero Indian Open in March.

Lahiri has been following a fairly regulated schedule with the knowledge that the second half of the year will be

packed. With his place in the FedEx Cup play-offs confirmed – he is currently 46th and the Top-125 will begin the series.

“It’s been a long while away from Europe and I love being back. I am looking forward to the Scottish and hopefully the British Open, too. My focus had been on PGA Tour and there things were alright, and I did finish even second at the Memorial. But a win is still my goal there.”

Lahiri will begin the week with his debut appearance at the Hero Challenge on Tuesday, where he will play alongside

the likes of American stars Matt Kuchar and Patrick Reed besides The Open Champion Henrik Stenson, reigning Hero

Challenge champion Alex Levy, Scotland’s own Russell Knox, – time European Tour winner Rafa Cabrera Bello and rising English star Tyrrell Hatton.

They will clash in the exciting one-hole knockout contest takes place on the evening of Tuesday July 11 – two days

before the Scottish Open action gets underway.

Lahiri said, “We need innovations to promote golf and this one-hole knock-out which I missed at British Masters last year seems fun and great way to bring new audiences.”

This year the Hero Challenge will be played out at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, before returning to

the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Close House and then finishing at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App