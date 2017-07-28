Anirban Lahiri starts with two-under 70 in RBC Canadian Open

Anirban Lahiri seeking to make amends for The Open, where he missed the cut despite playing well in brutal weather conditions. (Source: File) Anirban Lahiri seeking to make amends for The Open, where he missed the cut despite playing well in brutal weather conditions. (Source: File)

Lahiri starts with two-under 70 in Canada India’s Anirban Lahiri endured a topsy-turvy day with a card of two-under 70 in the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament, here.

He was tied 70 for the first round late yesterday when a rain delay and the resultant bad light forced early suspension of play. As many as 14 golfers were yet to complete their opening round as one hour and 55 minutes of play was lost.

Lahiri seeking to make amends for The Open, where he missed the cut despite playing well in brutal weather conditions, started on the back nine and had a double bogey on par-4 14th.

But he made up quickly with three birdies in a row from 16th to 18th. He had three more birdies on his second nine, but bogeys on sixth and eighth meant he was only two-under. Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy, Kevin Chappell, Matt Every and Ollie Schniederjans shared the lead after firing identical seven-under-par 65s at Glen Abbey Golf Club.

Both Hudson Swafford and Kevin Chappell are looking for their second wins in 2017, and for Chappell, a fine finish could result in a President’s Cup birth.

Brandon Hagy and Ollie Schniederjans were both members of The 25 on the Web.com Tour in 2016 and are looking for their first PGA Tour victories, while Matt Every has two Tour titles to his credit.

Dustin Johnson found the parking lot with his drive on the par-4 10th just before rain delay and when he returned to his ball, he couldn’t believe the car that was blocking his ball hadn’t been moved. Johnson still had a five-under 67 despite three bogeys.

Smylie Kaufman fired a six-under 66 to sit tied for sixth. Bubba Watson, whose wife, Angie is Canadian, shot six-under-par 66, his best-ever opening round at Glen Abbey Golf Club.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App