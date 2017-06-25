Anirban Lahiri slips to tied 28th after third round in Travelers Golf

Anirban Lahiri had four bogeys and three birdies in his one-over 71. (Source: File) Anirban Lahiri had four bogeys and three birdies in his one-over 71. (Source: File)

A day after carding one of his best score of seven-under 63, India’s Anirban Lahiri once again had problems with his putter in the third round and slipped to tied 28th at the Travelers Golf Championship.

At the TPC River Highlands, Lahiri had four bogeys and three birdies in his one-over 71, that also saw him miss twice inside 10 feet and at least four times between 10 and 15 feet.

The 71 saw Lahiri drop to three-under 207 for 54 holes. He had birdies on fourth, sixth and 15th, while he dropped shots on eighth, ninth, 11th and 18th.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth continued his consistent show with a 20-foot birdie putt for a four-under 66, giving him a one-stroke lead for the third straight round.

After predicting earlier that it would take a score of 16-under to win, the two-time major champion took a 12-under 198 total into the final round.

Spieth is looking for his 10th tour win and second this season after a victory in February at Pebble Beach.

Boo Weekley was second after a 65 as he birdied five of the last eight holes.

Daniel Berger, looking for his second victory of the month, was three strokes back after a 66.

CT Pan (64), David Lingmerth (65) and Paul Casey (66) were eight-under.

Because of morning showers, the players went off in threesomes from both the first and 10th tees. But the breeze helped the greens to dry out quickly and play faster than expected.

Rory McIlroy remained at even par. He’s been trying to find his short game this week and decided to switch yesterday from the putter he began using while at the US Open.

