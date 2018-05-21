Anirban Lahiri slips in Texas in windy and gusty conditions

Lahiri had a few three-putts and the conditions made even 10-footers and under very challenging. (Source: File) Lahiri had a few three-putts and the conditions made even 10-footers and under very challenging. (Source: File)

Anirban Lahiri missed a bunch of putts in windy conditions to return a one-over-72 card as he slipped from Tied-20 to Tied-42 on the third day of the AT&T Byron Nelson here.

Lahiri opened with a birdie but overall had three birdies against four bogeys in his 72 and is now 6-under 2017 for 54 holes.

On a day when the Trinity Forest course played tough and made scoring difficult in windy conditions as gusts touched upto 30 mile per hour, 34-year-old seasoned Marc Leishman (69) shared the lead with 21-year-old Aaron Wise, who was second last week. They were both at 17-under 196.

The players will go out in groups of three using split tees for the fourth straight day.

Lahiri started with a birdie and but bogeyed second and fifth but a birdie on eighth meant he turned in even. Back-to-back bogeys on 12th and 13th were followed by a birdie on Par-5 14th.

Lahiri had a few three-putts and the conditions made even 10-footers and under very challenging.

A day earlier the cut fell at 4-under when the conditions were mor bening and good for scoring. Despite tough conditions Wise and Leishman shot sub-70 rounds and were four clear of the field.

Matt Jones (68) and Kevin Na (69) are four back at 13-under while Jimmy Walker (70) and Brian Gay (72) at 12-under have an outside shot at five back.

Jordan Spieth (71) is at 7-under and 10 shots behind the co-leaders.

With the wind going his way, Wise recorded the first 400-plus-yard drive of the week on the ninth hole. Leishman, who went winless nearly five years between wins, won twice in a span of six months last season and if he wins, it could be three wins in 14 months.

