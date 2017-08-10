Anirban Lahiri ready for PGA Championships

Lahiri’s best at the PGA has been Tied-5th in 2015 and that’s also the best by an Indian at any Major. (Source: Express Archive) Lahiri’s best at the PGA has been Tied-5th in 2015 and that’s also the best by an Indian at any Major. (Source: Express Archive)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri completed the final practice session on the course, ahead of his fourth appearance at the PGA Championships.

Lahiri, the 2015 Asian Tour Player of the year, will fly the Asian Tour flag high alongside the 2016 Asian Tour Player of the year and the in-form, Scott Hend of Australia, who with a sizzling 63 in the final round was T-10th at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week.

Looking fresh after a week off following the RBC Canadian Open, Lahiri has been with his childhood coach, Vijay Divecha for the last couple of weeks and giving his game the final touches.

“Having Vijay Sir is always great. It gives me the confidence and he comes over every few months and we iron out any niggles. With this being the final Major and only my second one this year, it was nice to have him around and help.”

Lahiri, who tees off in the afternoon on Thursday, when it will be late into the night in India, has been paired with Danny Lee and Marc Leishman. They will tee off from the tenth.

On Friday, the group will tee off in the morning.

Lahiri, who has had only two Top-10s in 2017, T-5 at the Hero Indian Open in March and at T-2 Memorial in June, is seeking a good result in the final Major of the season.

“The course is playing long, though it was drying up. But if rains do come as expected over the next day or two, it will be soft again. Right now the course conditions are great and the green are rather quick,” said Lahiri.

“It was a relaxed session on the course with some of the PGA guys like Emiliano Grillo and then hit a few balls at the driving range before a chat with my coach. I am feeling confident of the game and excited as always about a Major.”

Lahiri’s best at the PGA has been Tied-5th in 2015 and that’s also the best by an Indian at any Major.

Jeev Milkha Singh was Tied-9th in 2008. Those are the only two Top-10s by Indians in Majors.

“I now have enough experience of playing Majors and now it is question of getting some consistency there,” said Lahiri, who is now making his 13th Major appearance.

He has two each of Masters and US Open and five British Opens and this is fourth PGA Championships.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office prediction: Akshay Kumar's film is definitely not going down the drain