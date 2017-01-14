Anirban Lahiri misses cut, Justin Thomas sets 36-hole record in Hawaii

Anirban Lahiri was making his first appearance in 2017 after having finished third at CIMB Classic late last year. Anirban Lahiri was making his first appearance in 2017 after having finished third at CIMB Classic late last year.

A birdie-birdie finish was not enough for Anirban Lahiri to make the cut at the Sony Open for the weekend as the Indian ace crashed out at the midway stage.

Lahiri, who had an even par 70 in first round ended with a 72 in second and at two-over 142, he was way off the cutline, which fell at three-under 137, at the Waialae Golf Club.

The Indian golfer was making his first appearance in 2017 after having finished third at CIMB Classic late last year.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas finished with another eagle and ensured a place in PGA Tour record books as he set a 36-hole scoring record on the Tour.

His round of six-under 64 came a day after his card of 59, to become only the seventh player to go below 60 on the PGA Tour.

Thomas was at 17-under 123 and had a five-shot lead over Gary Woodland. The previous mark was 124, last matched at the 2015 BMW Championship by Jason Day at Conway Farm.

Thomas began sedately with four straight pars and then birdies on fifth, seventh and ninth with a bogey on eight saw him turn on two-under. Then he added three more in a row from 10th to 12th and added yet another on 15th. But he also dropped shots on 13th and 17th. He closed with an eagle for a 64.

Zach Johnson shot 61 and Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose shot 64. They were in the group seven shots behind along with Hudson Swafford, who opened with a 62 but could only manage a 68.

Jordan Spieth carded rounds of 65-67, though he missed a bunch of birdie putts.