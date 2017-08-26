Anirban Lahiri misses cut at Northern Trust, courtesy missed putts

Anirban Lahiri totaled nine-over 149 as the cut fell at two-over. (Source: Express Archive) Anirban Lahiri totaled nine-over 149 as the cut fell at two-over. (Source: Express Archive)

Anirban Lahiri endured another painful week on the greens as he continued to miss short putts and missed the cut at the Northern Trust, the opening FedExCup Playoffs event on the PGA Tour.

Lahiri, who has been having lot of problems on the green in Europe and the US, added a four-over 74 to his first round 75 and crashed out of the event. Lahiri totaled nine-over 149 as the cut fell at two-over.

Over the 36 holes, Lahiri missed almost a dozen putts inside 12 feet and a large number of them were inside eight feet and some three-putts, too.

Despite the missed cut, Lahiri will figure in the second Play-offs event, Dell Technologies and he will need to get a good result to stay on for the third and the Tour Championships for which only the Top 30 will qualify.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson (65-69), Rickie Fowler (68-66), Jordan Spieth (69-65) and Jhonattan Vegas (69-65) were in a four-way share of the lead at six-under.

As Johnson made a couple of bad swings, Fowler caught up with him on the front nine itself.

Spieth had a stunning run from 10th to 16th, during which he holed six birdies and a bogey on 15th. He had five birdies in a row form 10th to 14th.

Spieth’s five straight birdies at the start of the back nine matched his longest birdie streak on the PGA TOUR. It ended with a bogey on the par-3 15th when his tee shot rolled

back into the water, but he came back with a 40-foot birdie putt up the slope on the 16th.

Spieth added pars from the bunkers on the last two holes to join the others at 6-under 134.

Matt Kuchar looked like missing the cut until his caddie encouraged him to try to get back to even par. Kuchar ran off four straight birdies and kept right on rolling, ending his

round of 64 with eight birdies on the last 10 holes. Kuchar and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson (68) are one shot out of the lead.

Watson is at No. 113 in the FedExCup, and only the top 100 after this week advance to the Dell Technologies Championship next week. Jon Rahm (68) was two shots behind

along with Justin Rose (68) and Russell Henley (72).

Seventy players made the cut at 2-over par. Among those missing the cut was Hideki Matsuyama, the No. 1 seed going into the FedExCup Playoffs, who three-putted the last hole and missed by one.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App