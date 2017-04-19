Anirban Lahiri looks forward to Texas Open to turn fortunes

Anirban Lahiri, will tee off with Freddie Jacobsen and Will Mackenzie. (Source: AP) Anirban Lahiri, will tee off with Freddie Jacobsen and Will Mackenzie. (Source: AP)

Anirban Lahiri will tee off in the first group at the Oaks Course for the Valero Texas Open, hoping to convert good starts into better finishes.

Lahiri, who has been showing potential time and again but faltering over the weekend, will tee off with Freddie Jacobsen and Will Mackenzie.

This season Lahiri has made seven cuts in nine starts, but managed only one Top-10. That lone Top-10 was a third place finish at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in October last year.

Since then he has also finished Tied-11th at Honda Classic and T-13 at RSM Classic.

“Hopefully things will turn around soon. My game is looking good, it is just that certain parts are not falling in place. I have been working on them,” said Lahiri, a seven-time winner on European and Asian Tours.

His last win came in February 2015 at his home event, the Hero Indian Open, and since then he has come close but not sealed the deal.

As the PGA Tour returns to the Lone Star State Charley Hoffman, who contended at the Masters will return to defend his title.

Though the tournament has been around since 1992, the current venue the 7,435 yards-long Par-72 TPC San Antonio has only been in play since 2010. Wind can be a factor over the next four days.

Some of the leading stars in the field this week include PGA champion, Jimmy Walker, Hoffman, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell, Brendan Steele, Daniel Summerhays, Ryan Moore and the 2007 Masters champion, Zach Johnson.

