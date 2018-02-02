  • Associate Sponsor
Anirban Lahiri in danger of missing cut at Phoenix Open

A card of one-over 72 has put Anirban Lahiri in the danger zone and he now needs a solid second round to make the cut.

By: PTI | Published: February 2, 2018 10:11 pm
Anirban Lahiri, BMW Championships, FedExCup, Tour Championships Lahiri birdied the 10th and first and dropped shots on 12th, second and eighth in his 72. (Source: File)
Anirban Lahiri opened the proceedings day with a birdie on the 10th but thereafter things did not go his way as he ended the opening day of the Phoenix Open at Tied-83rd.

A card of one-over 72 has put him in the danger zone and he now needs a solid second round to make the cut.

Lahiri birdied the 10th and first and dropped shots on 12th, second and eighth in his 72.

Bill Haas played a five-hole stretch in 5-under and shot a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take the lead. Haas birdied Nos. 12 and 13, made a 20-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th and hit to 3 feet to set up another birdie on the par-3 16th, the stadium hole that tripped up Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Haas added birdies on Nos. 2 and 4 and parred the final five.

Fowler bogeyed the 16th in a 66 that left him tied with Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Kirk and Chesson Hadley.

Thomas shot 68. He birdied Nos. 13-15, then made a messy double bogey on 16 and bogeyed the par-4 17th after chipping into the water.

The best Asian score came from Byeonghun An 68 (-3), who is Tied-12th, while Hideki Matsuyama carded 69 as did Sung Kang to be Tied-29th.

