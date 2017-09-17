Anirban Lahiri improves to tied 27th at FedEx Cup play-offs

In the third round birdies on first, third, seventh and eighth against a bogey on fourth saw Anirban Lahiri turn in three-under. (Source: File) In the third round birdies on first, third, seventh and eighth against a bogey on fourth saw Anirban Lahiri turn in three-under. (Source: File)

India’s Anirban Lahiri carded a three-under 68 to be placed tied 27th on the third day of the BMW Championships, the third leg of the FedExCup Play-offs at Conway Farms.

Lahiri, whose putting has let him down a fair bit over last few tournaments, missed at least three putts inside eight feet. Yet his first round 67 and third round 68 have enabled him to get to seven-under 206 and improve to tied 27th place.

In the third round birdies on first, third, seventh and eighth against a bogey on fourth saw him turn in three-under. On the back nine, there was one bogey on 12th and rest were pars till a closing birdie on 18th, where he had dropped shots on first and second days.

A good finish in the final round will set up Lahiri well for the Presidents’ Cup, which follows the Tour Championships next week.

Marc Leishman birdied the 18th green from a tough position for a three-under 68 and extended his lead to five shots over Jason Day and Rickie Fowler going into the final round.

Leishman, who was at 19-under 194, gets another chance to win a FedEx Cup Playoffs event and grab one of the top five seeds at the TOUR Championship next week. The top seeds have a clear path to claim the USD 10 million bonus.

Leishman shared the 54-hole lead at the Dell Technologies Championship TPC Boston with Justin Thomas, who surged past Leishman and held off Jordan Spieth. Fowler landed a 25-foot eagle from just short of the green on the opening hole but made only one birdie the rest of the way.

He missed putts from the 6-foot range on consecutive holes on the back nine, one of them for birdie. Day pulled within two shots with a birdie at the turn, but played the back nine with eight pars and a bogey. He also had an iron for his second shot on the 18th, but it plugged into the side of the bunker.

Fowler and Day each shot 70. The top 30 in the FedExCup advance to next week’s TOUR Championship. Phil Mickelson, finally finding his form late in the year, has a chance to make it to the TOUR Championship. He had a 69, his seventh straight round in the 60s, but failed to take advantage of the easiest par 4 at Conway Farms. He took bogey on both par 3s.

