Anirban Lahiri hopes to reverse fortunes at Byron Nelson

India’s Anirban Lahiri, who has been struggling for form for the last two months, will be seeking to reverse his fortunes when he tees up at the star-studded AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament to start in Irving later this week.

Lahiri missed the cut last week at the Players Championship after seeming to be coasting into the weekend, with a disastrous 10 on the 18th and final hole of the second round.

Lahiri had begun the wrap-around season well in October with a tied third after being well-placed to win, and then added tied 13th at RSM Classic and tied 11th at Honda Classic.

He has had two other finishes inside top 30 at Mayakoba and CareerBuilder Challenge. In 11 starts this season he has missed three cuts and lying 83rd in the FedEx Cup points list.

In the first two rounds, Lahiri will be paired with Scott Brown and An Byeong Hun.

Meanwhile, defending champion Sergio Garcia, also the reigning Masters winner who struggled on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in the Players Championships, enters the week as one of the favourites due to his current overall form.

The AT&T Byron Nelson will be played at the TPC Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas on a tough 7,166-yard par 70 crafted coruse.

Last year Garcia defeated Brooks Koepka on the first playoff hole to climb to 12th in the world ranking.

Apart from Garcia, other names to look out for will be Jason Day, a former winner in Irving, Jordan Spieth, the hometown hero, world no 1 Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and South African duo of Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen.

