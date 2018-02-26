Anirban Lahiri finishes T-59th as Justin Thomas wins; Tiger Woods 12th

Anirban Lahiri, who had rounds of 73 and 71 on first two days, did well to recover from two bogeys in his first five holes. (Source: File) Anirban Lahiri, who had rounds of 73 and 71 on first two days, did well to recover from two bogeys in his first five holes. (Source: File)

Anirban Lahiri dropped a double bogey on either side of the turn for a three-over 74 card, finishing in Tied-59th place at the Honda Classic.

It was his highest score of the week as he finished at nine-over 289, dropping 13 places from his overnight position.

As Justin Thomas won a play-off over Luke List, Tiger Woods was 12th showing that he is slowly but steadily getting into shape to contend.

Lahiri had three birdies, the first of which came on the third. He dropped a double on fifth followed by a bogey on sixth and another on ninth and turned in three over. On the back nine, he birdied 12th, but once again had a bogey and double bogey on back-to-back holes 14th and 15th and not even a birdie on the tough 17th could better his day.

At the top, Thomas beat List on the first extra hole Sunday to win event. Thomas, who rises to No. 3 with this win, nearly holed a wedge that got him into a playoff. In the play off he hit a 3-wood over the water and onto the 18th green for a two-putt birdie for the win.

Thomas and List finished at 8-under 272. It was the seventh playoff in 15 PGA TOUR events this season. Thomas closed with a 2-under 68 and won for the second time this season. He also won in a playoff at the CJ Cup in South Korea last fall.

Thomas and List matched birdies and tough pars over the final eight holes, and List appeared to have a big advantage on the par-5 18th when he hit a big drive that left him a 4-iron he hit onto the back of the green. Thomas was in the left rough and had to lay up instead of taking on the water.

He hit a wedge from 117 yards that landed a few feet in front of the hole and rolled some 6 inches to the side of the cup, settling 2 feet away.

List, going for his first PGA TOUR victory, erred first in the playoff by missing his drive well to the right amid palm trees. He blasted that out left and against the grandstand, and then watched Thomas take on the water and hit the green in two.

Thomas tapped in a 4-footer for is birdie and the eighth win of his career. He is now No. 1 in the FedExCup standings.

Alex Noren was tied for the lead playing the 18th and caught an awkward lie from the side of a bunker. He made par for a 67 and finished one shot behind.

Thomas’ five bogeys were second-fewest in the field and he also made one double-bogey.

