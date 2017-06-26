Anirban Lahiri finished a creditable T-17th at Travelers golf

The total of six-under 274 saw Anirban Lahiri finish T-17 following up on his previous finish of T-2 at the Memorial. (Source: File) The total of six-under 274 saw Anirban Lahiri finish T-17 following up on his previous finish of T-2 at the Memorial. (Source: File)

Anirban Lahiri started his final round with a birdie-birdie flourish and went all out to attempt another Top-10 showing at the 2017 Travelers

Championship here. His first six holes saw four birdies and two bogeys, but then putts became reluctant to fall and he managed only two more birdies against one bogey for a card of three-under 67.

The total of six-under 274 saw Lahiri finish T-17 following up on his previous finish of T-2 at the Memorial. He now has two Top-3 finishes and another three in Top-20. He is now 43rd in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Lahiri had birdies on first, second, fourth, sixth, 13th and 15th and bogeyed third, fifth and 16th. Meanwhile, there was a dramatic finish at the top as Jordan Spieth holed out from the bunker for birdie and the win in a sudden death playoff on the par-4 18th hole.

That extra hole and a bit of luck helped Spieth finish off a wire-to-wire victory. The two-time major champion holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger.

The 23-year-old Texan joined Tiger Woods as the only PGA TOUR players with 10 victories in the era since World War II. Woods won 15 times before he turned 24.

Spieth held a one-stroke edge after each of the first three rounds. He closed with an even-par 70 to match Berger — who birdied three of the final six holes for a 67 — at 12-under 268.

Berger, the Memphis winner two weeks ago before missing the cut last week at the U.S. Open, just missed a 50-foot putt from off the 18th green left that would have forced a second playoff hole.

Berger began the round in third place, three shots back. He tied Spieth for a lead with a 5-foot birdie putt on 15 as Spieth was making bogey on 14 and tied him again with a birdie from 8 feet at 17.

Charley Hoffman (66) and Danny Lee (67) tied for third, three strokes back. Boo Weekley, who began the round a shot back in second place, shot 37 on the back nine to tie for fifth.

Rory McIlroy tried to find his short game this week and used his third putter Sunday to help him shoot a 64, his lowest round on the TOUR this season. He tied for 17th at 6-under.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App