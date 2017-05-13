Anirban Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole at Players Championship

Latest News
World number 84 Anirban Lahiri hooked three balls into the water hazard that lines the left side of the par-four hole, running up a sextuple-bogey 10.

By: Reuters | Published:May 13, 2017 1:04 pm
Anirban Lahiri shot 75 to miss the cut with a six-over 150 total.

Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.

World number 84 Lahiri hooked three balls into the water hazard that lines the left side of the par-four hole, running up a sextuple-bogey 10.

He arrived at the 18th tee at even par, five strokes behind the clubhouse leaders and seemingly destined to safely make the halfway cut in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Three bad swings later his tournament was over. He teed off with a fairway metal and yanked the ball so far left it missed dry land by some 30 yards.

His next shot, with an iron from one of the forward tees, finished in a similar position, before he reverted to a fairway metal for his next shot, which was drawn seemingly magnet-like to another watery grave.

Lahiri shot 75 to miss the cut with a six-over 150 total. The 29-year-old is in his second full season on the PGA Tour.

