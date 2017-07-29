Anirban Lahiri falls short in Canadian Open

Anirban Lahiri misses the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. (Source: AP) Anirban Lahiri misses the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. (Source: AP)

A double bogey on the final hole of the second round saw Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri miss the cut at the RBC Canadian Open here.

Needing a birdie on the final hole to make the cut, Lahiri went into the water and then came out with a double bogey instead to finish the second round with one-over 73 and total one-under 143.

After a first round of 70, Lahiri had four birdies, two doubles and a bogey.

A week earlier Lahiri had bogeyed the final hole and missed the cut in The Open at Birkdale.

Matt Kuchar rallied to make the cut a day after fighting dizzy spells. Coming off a second-place finish Sunday in The Open, Kuchar shot a 4-under 68 to reach 5 under — leaving him seven strokes behind second-round leader Martin Flores at Glen Abbey. Flores shot 6-under 66 on the rain-softened course.

On Thursday, Kuchar had a couple of dizzy spell and sought medical attention during the round.

Gary Woodland (63), Matt Every (68) and Brandon Hagy (68) were a stroke back at 11 under.

Vijay Singh, at 54 the oldest player in the field, had a 68 to join Kevin Chappell (69), Ryan Ruffels (67), Charley Hoffman (66) and Harold Varner III (65) at 10 under.

Bubba Watson matched Kuchar at 5 under, following an opening 66 with a 73.

