Anirban Lahiri falls short in Canadian Open

Needing a birdie on the final hole to make the cut, Anirban Lahiri went into the water and then came out with a double bogey instead to finish the second round with one-over 73 and total one-under 143. After a first round of 70, Lahiri had four birdies, two doubles and a bogey.

anirban lahiri, rbc canadian open, anirban lahiri golf, anirban lahiri canadian open, matt kuchar, vijay singh, bubba watson, golf news, sports news, indian express Anirban Lahiri misses the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. (Source: AP)
A double bogey on the final hole of the second round saw Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri miss the cut at the RBC Canadian Open here.

A week earlier Lahiri had bogeyed the final hole and missed the cut in The Open at Birkdale.

Matt Kuchar rallied to make the cut a day after fighting dizzy spells. Coming off a second-place finish Sunday in The Open, Kuchar shot a 4-under 68 to reach 5 under — leaving him seven strokes behind second-round leader Martin Flores at Glen Abbey. Flores shot 6-under 66 on the rain-softened course.

On Thursday, Kuchar had a couple of dizzy spell and sought medical attention during the round.

Gary Woodland (63), Matt Every (68) and Brandon Hagy (68) were a stroke back at 11 under.

Vijay Singh, at 54 the oldest player in the field, had a 68 to join Kevin Chappell (69), Ryan Ruffels (67), Charley Hoffman (66) and Harold Varner III (65) at 10 under.

Bubba Watson matched Kuchar at 5 under, following an opening 66 with a 73.

