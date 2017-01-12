Anirban Lahiri eyes maiden win on PGA Tour as he tees up in Hawaii

Anirban Lahiri will tee up at the 7,044-yard par-70 Waialae Country Club for his start to 2017. Anirban Lahiri will tee up at the 7,044-yard par-70 Waialae Country Club for his start to 2017.

Anirban Lahiri, playing his second full season on the PGA Tour, will look to win his maiden PGA Tour title before raising the bar on the world’s toughest golf tour.

Lahiri will tee up at the 7,044-yard par-70 Waialae Country Club for his start to 2017.

The 29-year-old Lahiri, who plays two weeks in a row before coming to Asia for three events and then goes back to the US for the remainder of the season, said, “Getting my first win (on the PGA Tour) is one of them (my goals) and then there are a few others, as we go along.”

Lahiri, who came agonisingly close to his first title at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA and Asian Tours, finally finished third as Justin Thomas won the title.

The India golfer was four shots clear after three rounds, but an unfortunate quadruple bogey early in final round ended his chances.

But Lahiri, still placed 20th on FedEx Cup standings, has had a decent start to the 2016-17 season, as he finished tied 13 at RSM Classic.

In the first round in Hawaii, Lahiri is paired with Camillo Villegas of Colombia and Kiwi Tim Wilkinson.

Talking of his preparations, Lahiri said, “I have had a proper off-season for the first time in three years and I am feeling great. I had a great start in CIMB, but that was almost three months ago.

“But having worked with my coach Vijay Divecha for just under two weeks and having his full attention as opposed to him attending to other players also (as it happens in Bengaluru) was great.”

On his schedule, Lahiri added, “After two weeks in US, I play in Dubai, Malaysia and India for the Hero Indian Open and will then be back in the US to focus on the PGA Tour.”

Lahiri took a big break at the turn of the year.

“A holiday with a trek in Peru with my wife was a great experience. I have also worked on my physical fitness, toned the body as I realise that I have to be more athletic. I worked on my clubs and am all settled and raring to go.”

In Hawaii, a total of 144 players are in the field, including the likes Justin Rose and Zach Johnson who are making their 2016-17 season debuts.