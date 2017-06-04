Anirban Lahiri cards his best in third round, moves to tied-27

Anirban Lahiri, who shot 74-70 on first two days, moved up from his overnight tied-40 to tied-27. (Source: Express Photo) Anirban Lahiri, who shot 74-70 on first two days, moved up from his overnight tied-40 to tied-27. (Source: Express Photo)

Anirban Lahiri turned in his best card of the week, a three-under 69, which has provided him a chance to improve at the Memorial Golf tournament on the PGA.

Lahiri, who shot 74-70 on first two days, moved up from his overnight tied-40 to tied-27. Lahiri had a bunch of birdies — six in third round after seven in second round — but on the moving day, Saturday,

Lahiri gave away three bogeys, as against three bogeys and a double a day earlier. On Saturday, Lahiri played very well giving himself a bunch of chances, but failed to convert them. He had better greens in regulation stats as compared to first two days, despite being less accurate off the tee.

At the top, Jason Dufner took a big drop as he shot 77 and Daniel Summerhays shot a 4-under 68 to take over the lead. From a five-shot deficit, Summerhays now has a three-shot

lead at 13-under.

Bubba Watson overcame a heckler on the 18th hole with a birdie for a 68 and was four shots behind along with Justin Thomas (69) and Dufner. Rickie Fowler (72) was five behind and Jordan Spieth shot 71 and he was six shots behind.

