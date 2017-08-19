Anirban Lahiri adds 66 in second round, moves into contention

Anirban Lahiri turned in nine-under after three birdies in his last five holes to move into contention. (Source: File) Anirban Lahiri turned in nine-under after three birdies in his last five holes to move into contention. (Source: File)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri turned in nine-under after three birdies in his last five holes to move into contention in the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Lahiri followed up his first round of 65 with a 66, and at nine-under he is four shots behind the leaders — Ryan Armour (61) and Webb Simpson (64) — who are at 13-under 127 halfway through the PGA Tour final event of the regular season.

Henrik Stenson was a stroke behind them after a 66. Ollie Schniederjans and Vaughn Taylor and were 11. Schniederjans shot 63, Taylor had a 66.

First-round leader Matt Every followed his 61 with a 72 to slip six strokes off the lead. Coming to terms with the Sedgefield Country Club, Lahiri said, “It was nice to find a couple of good putts coming towards the end. That’s what I have been searching for the

last few days. I certainly stroked it better. Today was better because I also got a couple of spike marks yesterday.

“Coming in, I slowed myself and made myself more precise on the greens. I am not missing the greens and I have been playing par-5s well. This is a kind of a track where one can be aggressive with wedges. You can hit the wedges on at least 10 of the holes,” he added.

As for the weekend action, Lahiri said, “Let’s see how pins are tomorrow. It is a solid leaderboard. I won’t be surprised if someone shoots a 60; it’s that kind of a track. Anybody can shoot that kind of a course. It is not that demanding a course.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App