Amateur golfer Diksha Dagar wins silver at Deaflympics

Young Indian golfer Diksha Dagar scripted history today after winning a silver medal in the women’s individual golf event of the Deaflympics, which is being held at the Samsun, Turkey.

The 16-year-old from Haryana got a bye in the quarterfinals and then defeated Germany’s Gonzalez Podbicanin A 9 & 8 in the semifinals to set up a final clash with Yost Kaylin, who plays in the Ladies Professional golf tour of America, for the gold medal.

Diksha had broken a field record in the first round with two-under 68 and carded 71 in the second round to total one-under 139, while Kaylin (73, 69) totalled two-over 142.

In the gold medal match, Diksha started well and was 3 up after six holes but Kaylin clinched the next three holes with two birdies to level the score after nine holes at the Samsun Golf Sahasi club.

In the back nine, Kaylin was one up after firing a long birdie putt on the 13th. However, Diksha too bounced back with three birdies and was one up on the 17th green. The experienced American then dropped a 16-footer birdie putt to level the score.

In the play-off, Kaylin emerged winner to clinch the gold, while Diksha settled for the silver.

Norway’s Hjellegjerde Andrea won the bronze medal after defeating Gonzalez 3 & 1 today.

“It seems it was not my day. I gave everything but luck was not on my side but I’m happy that I could win the silver,” said Diksha.

“My opponent told me that ‘no one can stop you from playing on LPGA, you have a fantastic game for any age’. It means a lot. I hope to keep working hard and do well for my country,” she added.

Diksha and her elder brother Yogesh, who also participated in the event but failed to qualify, are children of Col Narinder Dagar. They both picked up the sports at an early age while accompanying their father to the golf course.

Diksha has been using a hearing aid since she was six, and after being introduced to the sport by her father, she responded quickly and became the No. 1 ranked junior in the country in the amateur ranks.

Of the eight tournaments she has participated in at the domestic level, she has won four and finished runner-up in two. She has also taken part in four international meets, including the World Ladies Amateur Golf Championship.

Her achievements last year helped her earn a place in the national team for the Usha All India Amateur Golf Championship, which turns 100. She is the only Indian golfer (U-18) to be ranked in the top 500 at global level.

India had sent a strong contingent of 46 athletes for the Deaflympics being staged in Samsun from July 18th to 30th.

This is the first time golf is a part of Deaflympics.

