Amandeep Drall wins second PGT title of the season

Amandeep Drall carded an even par round on the third day to win her second title of the season in the 5th leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour at the Classic Golf & Country Club on Friday in Gurugram.

Finishing in second position was the overseas Thai professional Walailak Satarak with a total score of 214 at the Rs 8,00,000 event which culminated on Friday.

Panchkula’s Amandeep started her round with a bogey on the very first hole. She went on to drop another on the 7th hole, but with the help of birdies on the 8th and 9th she was able to finish with an even par front nine.

On the return, she played with much more caution and carded birdie and a bogey apiece on the 13th and 18th holes, to finish with a total score of 211.

Walailak Satarak carded her lone birdie on her way out, on the 4th hole, while dropping shots on the 2nd and 5th. In her back nine, she carded birdies on the 10th and 14th while dropping shots on the 13th and 17th, to finish her round with a score of one over 73.

Gurgaon’s Gaurika Bishnoi and New Delhi’s Vani Kapoor were tied second with identical scores of 215. Hero MotoCorp sponsored Sharmila Nicollet finished in fifth position with a score of two-under for the day and level par after 54 holes.

She was followed by Jaipur’s Afshan fatima in sixth position with a total score of 221. Ankita Tiwana, Gursimar Badwal and amateur Gurjot Badwal were all tied seventh with identical scores of 225, followed by amateur Tvesa Malik in tenth position with a score of 226.

After a short break the Tour will move to Poona Club Golf Course for the 6th leg of the Tour.