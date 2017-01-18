Amandeep Drall eyes title as Women’s Pro Golf Tour begins

Amandeep will face stiff competition from Neha Tripathi and Gursimar Badwal. (File) Amandeep will face stiff competition from Neha Tripathi and Gursimar Badwal. (File)

Having won four times in 14 appearances last year, Amandeep Drall will be keen to continue her good form in the new season as she starts her campaign in the first leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour to be played at Kalhaar Blues & Greens on Tuesday. Panchkula’s Amandeep Drall finished second in the Hero Order of Merit in 2016 with total earnings of Rs 11,75,534. She will be eager to grab a win in the Rs 6,00,000 event which will feature 11 professionals and lone amateur Sifat Alag.

Amandeep will face stiff competition from Kolkata’s Neha Tripathi and Kapurthala’s Gursimar Badwal, who finished third and fourth respectively in the Hero Order of Merit last year. Neha with two wins and Gursimar with one will be keen to better their performance and start the season with a win. A notable absentee in the 1st leg is New Delhi’s Vani Kapoor, who won seven titles in 13 appearances last year, with total earnings of Rs 12,55,150.

Trisha Sunil, who emerged as the Rookie of the Year in 2016 with total earnings of Rs 2,44,150 is expected to give Amandeep, Neha and Gursimar a run for their money. Others to look out for are Chandigarh’s Saaniya Sharma and Kolkata’s Smriti Mehra. The first leg will also see Delhi’s Sifat Alag make her debut on the Tour as an amateur.

The par 72 Kalhaar Blues & Greens golf course in Ahmedabad is reputed to be one of the finest Golf courses in the country, and is all set to test the mettle of India’s best professional women golfers.