Amandeep Drall eyes an encore at Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour

Amandeep Drall will look for an encore in the sixth leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour 2017, starting Wednesday onwards.

The INR 6,00,000 event, featuring 14 professionals, is all set to test the mental and physical calibre of the golfers at the picturesque par 71 course at the Poona Club Golf Course.

Having won twice in four appearances, Panchkula’s Amandeep will be keen to keep the momentum going to win her third title of the season. She is currently leading the Hero Order of Merit with earnings of 4,95,000.

However, Amandeep is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Vani Kapoor and Gaurika Bishnoi.

Finishing with her overseas commitments, New Delhi’s Vani made an immediate impact on her return to the Tour, winning the fourth leg at Tollygunge Club, Kolkata.

She will look to add another win to her tally and move up the money list, wherein she is currently placed seventh with earnings of 2,16,000.

Gurgaon’s Gaurika will be hoping to put forth a strong display and move up the Hero Order of Merit. She is currently placed second in the money list with total earnings of INR 4,15,900, winning one title in five appearances.

Chandigarh’s Saaniya Sharma is currently placed fourth in the Hero Order of Merit with total earnings of 3,08,200 and will be hoping to move up the ladder. She hasn’t been at her best in the last couple of events and will seek to make amends.

Hero MotoCorp sponsored Sharmila Nicollet has not been at her best recently and would be eager to make an impact.

Other golfers to watch out for will be Kapurthala’s Gursimar Badwal, Jaipur’s Afshan Fatima and Pune’s Shweta Galande.

