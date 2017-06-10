All five Indian girls make cut in Hong Kong Open

Top News
Amandeep Drall was the toast of the Indian contingent as she carded a brilliant five-under 67 to bounce back from an indifferent six-over 78 in the opening round of the USD 150,000 Hong Kong Ladies Open on Saturday in Hong Kong.
Drall was one-over for 36 holes at the Hong Kong Golf Club and was tied 35th, the same as Vani Kapoor (73-72) who had a setback with two late bogeys on the back nine.
All five Indian girls made the cut in one of India’s best results on foreign soil. Neha Tripathi (74-73) was tied 43rd, while India’s best golfer in the first round Sharmila Nicollet (72-76) was Tied-49th alongside Saaniya Sharma (80-68).
The leader was Thailand’s Supamas Sangchan, who stayed bogey-free for the second straight day with a round of 69. She shot 66 on first day and at nine-under she shares the lead with Yu Pei Lin (70-65), who shot the second day’s best card of seven-under 65.
