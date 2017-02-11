Aditi Ashok, Vani Kapoor fail to make final round at Vic Open

Both Aditi Ashok and Vani Kapoor made the first cut, which came after two rounds for the top-60. (Source: File) Both Aditi Ashok and Vani Kapoor made the first cut, which came after two rounds for the top-60. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok failed to make the top-35 and qualify for the final round of the Oates Vic Open after a disappointing second nine here today.

Aditi (76) finished tied-51st while Vani Kapoor (76) was tied-63rd.

Both Aditi and Vani made the first cut, which came after two rounds for the top-60, but failed the next one after three rounds, from where only the top-35 play the final round.

Also missing the third round cut were Beth Allen and pre-tournament favourite Minja Lee.

Aditi, bogey free for first two days, kept that streak for 42 holes, before she gave away a double bogey on 16th, her seventh hole of the day, after starting from the 10th.

On the second she bogeyed the first but made some ground with birdies on fourth and fifth. Then she bogeyed her last three holes and missed the final cut by three.

Englishwoman Melissa Reid will take a two-shot lead into the final round after shooting a superb third round of six-under par 67.

Reid is now 15-under as the overnight leader Dane Nicole Broch Larsen (79) had a difficult time in the third round and fell to tied-21st.

Two shots behind Reid at 13-under-par are Victorian Su Oh and talented American youngster Angel Yin, with Spaniard Belen Mozo, Australian Amateur champion Hye Jin Choi and German star Sandra Gal a further shot back at 12-under par.