Aditi Ashok to tee off at Cambia Portland Classic on LPGA

Aditi Ashok’s best has been tied-8th at the Marathon Classic in July. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok’s best has been tied-8th at the Marathon Classic in July. (Source: File)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok will play alongside Laura Dias of the US and Wales’ Becky Morgan in the opening round as gears up to tees off at LPGA Tour after a three-week break. The 19-year-old Aditi missed her last two cuts, both in the United Kingdom, at the Ladies Scottish Open and the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

However, she is well placed in the race for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, in November. Aditi’s best has been tied-8th at the Marathon Classic in July. Aditi made eight cuts in first 10 starts. But has since made just one cut at Marathon Classic in her last four starts and two of those missed cuts came in Majors — the US Women’s Open and Women’s British Open.

Overall it has been nine cuts in 14 starts. The 144-player field includes three of the top six players in the world, including World No. 1 So Yeon Ryu, top-ranked American No. 2 Lexi Thompson and No. 6 In Gee Chun, who is making her first start in Portland.

In 2016, Brooke Henderson joined Annika Sorenstam and Kathy Whitworth as the third player to win back-to-back titles at the Cambia Portland Classic. Henderson finished at 14-under par and defeated Stacy Lewis by four shots to successfully defend her title.

Six of the 2017 winners and 27 of the 37 rookies, including Aditi, of 2017 are in the field.

