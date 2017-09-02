Aditi Ashok stays in Top-10 at Cambia Portland Classic on LPGA

Aditi Ashok needed only 28 putts as compared to the 31 on the first day. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok needed only 28 putts as compared to the 31 on the first day. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok stayed in touch with the leaders as she added two-under 70 to her first round 68 to get to six-under and stay in the Top-10 of the Cambia Portland Classic in Portland.

The 19-year-old Indian rookie, Aditi, had three birdies against one bogey. Coming back after a three-week break, Aditi found more

fairways but reached fewer greens in regulations than the first day. But she needed only 28 putts as compared to the 31 on first day.

Meanwhile, Stacy Lewis, who has said she would donate all of her winnings for the flood relief efforts in her adopted hometown of Houston, Texas, is trying to ensure a big donation as she is tied for the lead through two rounds.

Lewis fired a bogey-free round yesterday, with eight birdies and no bogeys. Her 8-under-par 64 has been the round of the tournament so far. Indeed, it was her second-lowest single round score of the year (she shot a 63 at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic in January, the first event of the year).

Lewis admitted if she won this week it would be ‘up there with a major’ in terms of how special this particular result would be.

However, Lewis will face stiff competition from two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson and In Gee Chun – who is looking for her first win on the season.

Henderson shot her second-straight 5-under-par 67 yesterday and had the lead outright at 11-under thanks to an eagle two on the par-4 11th, but made a bogey on the par-3 16th to fall back into a tie at 10-under with Lewis and Chun.

A trio of golfers are just two shots back heading into the weekend including Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ai Miyazato – who is playing in her final LPGA Tour event on US soil prior to retiring, and Moriya Jutanugarn.

