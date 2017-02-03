Aditi Ashok stays in the hunt at tied third place in Gold Coast

Aditi Ashok is only in her second year as a professional. (Source: Ecpress File) Aditi Ashok is only in her second year as a professional. (Source: Ecpress File)

Aditi Ashok played a sedate even par round of 73 but stayed in contention after the second round of the 2017 Gold Coast Challenge.

The 18-year-old Indian, now only in her second year as a professional, is three-under but slipped to third place, three shots behind co-leaders from Thailand Prima Thammaraks and Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras.

Aditi will still have a strong chance in the final round on Saturday and will be looking at her third professional win.

While Aditi is three strokes behind the leaders, Katherine Kirk and local amateur Rebecca Kay are lurking a further shot back at two-under par.

Both Thai players currently hold non-exempt cards on the LPGA Tour and will be splitting their time between playing there and its secondary Symetra Tour in 2017.

They will both be hoping to secure a win tomorrow, which in addition to the USD 27,500 winners cheque, would secure a start in the upcoming ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

Former world number one Dame Laura Davies is also still in the hunt at one over par.