Aditi Ashok slips to tied 62nd at Volvik Championships on LPGA

Aditi Ashok closed bogey-bogey and slipped to tied-62nd at the end of the third round of the LPGA Volvik Championship at Travis Pointe Country Club. The Bengaluru golfer looked well place after second round, but she had a double on the front nine on eighth and bogeys on 17th and 18th.

She also had three birdies, but finished at one-over 73 for the day and was two-under for 54 holes. Shanshan Feng of China made a great upward move with six-under 66 and took a one-stroke lead into the final round.

Feng carded a bogey-free, 66 to lead at 15-under par, one-stroke ahead of Lizette Salas and two-strokes ahead of Suzann Pettersen.

Feng trailed Salas by one when she arrive at the 18th hole, but stuck her approach close and converted the birdie to match Salas at 15-under par.

With afternoon and evening storms forecasted for Sunday, starting times for the final round have been moved up to avoid the inclement weather.

Players will go off in groups of three beginning at 7:30 a.m. off both the first and 10th tees. The final group will tee off at 9:30 a.m. off the first hole.

