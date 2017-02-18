Aditi Ashok slips to tied-56th at Women’s Australian Open

Aditi opened with a bogey, but made amends with a birdie on third, only to drop four in a row from sixth to ninth. (Source: File) Aditi opened with a bogey, but made amends with a birdie on third, only to drop four in a row from sixth to ninth. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok suffered a nightmarish four-hole streak in blustery conditions with four bogeys between sixth and ninth holes on the front as she carded five-over 78 in the third round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open at Royal Adelaide Golf Club.

Aditi, who shot 73-70 in first two rounds at the Par-73 Royal Adelaide Golf Club, is now tied-56th in her first appearance in a LPGA event in 2017.

Aditi was tied-39 after second round.

Aditi opened with a bogey, but made amends with a birdie on third, only to drop four in a row from sixth to ninth. Further birdies on 13th and 14th and a birdie on 17th was a small consolation.

American Lizette Salas shot a superb 2-under par 71 on a blustery Adelaide day to take a two-stroke lead at 10-under 209 into tomorrow’s final round.

The 27-year-old from the Southern Californian town is known on the LPGA Tour for her consistency, and that has been the key this week as she carded her third consecutive under-par round today on a day when many struggled in the gusty winds.

Australians — Su Oh (68) and Sarah Jane Smith (74) –and Thai Pornanong Phatlum (73), a three-time winner of Hero Women’s Indian Open, are all eight-under 211.