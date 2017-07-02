Aditi Ashok slips to Tied 27th at Women’s PGA Championship

Aditi Ashok did have four birdies, one on the front nine and three on the back nine. (Source: Reuters) Aditi Ashok did have four birdies, one on the front nine and three on the back nine. (Source: Reuters)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok dropped four bogeys on the back nine in a round of two-over 73 to slip from overnight Tied 12th to Tied 27th in the third round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship here.

The 19-year-old, who is playing only her second Major, was never able to settle down in the third round, after two

successive 69s in the first two rounds.

She did have four birdies, one on the front nine and three on the back nine, but two bogeys on front nine and

another four on the return journey wrecked her card.

At two-under 211 for 54 holes, she is T-27 but eight shots behind co-leaders, Korea’s Chella Choi (67) and American

Danielle Kang (68) at 10-under each.

Another Korean Jiyai Shin (64) was third at eight-under and Canadian defending champion Brooke Henderson (69) was fourth. Two more Korean players, Amy Yang (71) and Sei Young Kim (72) were tied for sixth as Koreans filled four of the top six places.

Both Danielle Kang and Chella Choi will experience the pressure of the final group of a major championship for the

first time.

